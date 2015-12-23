Rooney is still England's best striker - Crouch

Wayne Rooney is the man to lead England at the Euro 2016 championship, according to former international Peter Crouch.

The 30-year-old has scored just twice in the Premier League this season and made his return after a three-week lay-off in Manchester United's 2-1 home loss to Norwich City.

His lowly two goals means he is substantially behind Jamie Vardy (15) and Harry Kane (9) in the scoring-charts, both of who will be itching to start for England in their first group stage match against Russia at next year's Euro's in France.

However, Crouch believes Rooney's experience in major tournaments means he should get the nod instead.

"I think he is our best centre forward," said the Stoke City striker.

"Of course, we have some good young players coming through but his experience of playing in big competitions will be invaluable.

"His record is unbelievable – Premier League, Champions League and England, he’s the country’s all-time top scorer.

"For me he is a top class player and someone that we are lucky to have."

England and Russia were drawn in Group B for the Euro's alongside Wales and Slovakia.