Rooney: We are fighting hard for Van Gaal

Wayne Rooney insists the Manchester United players are "fighting" for under-fire manager Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal's position at United is the source of mounting speculation following a run of six matches without a win in all competitions that leaves them fifth in the Premier League table and out of the Champions League.

The Dutchman walked out of his news conference on Wednesday following intense media speculation surrounding his position but Rooney is adamant the squad is firmly behind the former Barcelona boss.

He told Sky Sports News: "You have a lot of people talking about things that they believe are happening. But, in reality, the people who are writing that stuff don't really know anything.

"We are working hard and fighting for the manager to try to get results and turn the season around."

Rooney conceded, however, that United's recent performances have been below par.

"The last few weeks the results haven't been great for us and it's frustrating and as a player it's hard to deal with. We have to be strong and get through it and get the results we need," he added.

"It's normal that confidence is a bit lower and we need to try to lift it as we've got some tough games coming up and we need to be at our best.

"As a group of players we know can do better and we regularly have meetings with the players, myself and the other senior players in the squad, and the manager as well. We are all working together to find the best solution to try to win football matches."