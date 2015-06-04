Rosen hails Schar capture

The capture of Switzerland international Fabian Schar from Basel shows Hoffenheim are heading in the right direction, according to the Bundesliga club's sporting director Alexander Rosen.

Schar has signed a four-year contract with Hoffenheim after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Basel.

Rosen told Hoffenheim's official website: "For him to sign for Hoffenheim is certainly confirmation of the great work we are doing here.

"We have taken another step forward in our squad planning with the signing of Fabian Schar.

"Schar's build-up play is very good and he is someone who has already been able to gain international experience at a young age, yet still has plenty of potential."

Schar added: "There is a young, ambitious team here and a perfect infrastructure."

Hoffenheim, who recently agreed a fresh two-year deal with midfielder Kevin Volland, finished eighth in the Bundesliga this season.