Rosicky set to remain at Arsenal

The 30-year-old Czech Republic international has endured a stop-start career with the Gunners due to a succession of injuries, making 90 league appearances for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2006.

Rosicky was rumoured to be on his way out of Emirates Stadium this summer due to his limited appearances both last term and the season before, with Wenger needing to offload players to raise the necessary funds to make the signings capable of bringing a first trophy to North London since 2005.

However, the former Sparta Prague starlet has insisted that he plans to be at Arsenal's first pre-season training session next week and is not expecting to be departing for pastures new.

“I don’t want to go somewhere where I would have it easier and where even the ordinary life would be easier for me. I want to achieve something with Arsenal," he told iDNES.cz.

“On Monday, I am starting pre-season with Arsenal. Before vacation I was speaking with Wenger and he told me he counted on my services and that there was no intention of selling me.”

The midfielder also commented on the ongoing saga surrounding the future of Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas, but admitted that he does not know where the Spaniard will be playing his football in 2011/12.

“I was talking to him on the phone recently, but I don’t know,” he said.

“Even if I knew, I wouldn’t tell. I would like to see him stay because he is a good mate as well as an excellent football player.”