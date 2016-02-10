Ross County 0 Hearts 3: Dauda dazzles in valuable victory

Hearts strengthened their grip on third place in the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 win at fourth-placed Ross County on Wednesday.

Jamie Walker's opener and a double from Abiola Dauda sent Hearts 11 points clear of Ross County, although the Edinburgh-based club are the same distance behind leading pair Celtic and Aberdeen.

Walker broke the deadlock somewhat fortuitously eight minutes into the second half when an attempted clearance deflected off him.

Dauda - making his first league appearance for the club - came on in the second half and doubled the advantage with a curling effort four minutes from time to seemingly cap off a valuable victory.

However, there was more to come from the on-loan Vitesse forward, who fired home a left-footed strike to add further gloss on the result.