Ross County defender Coll Donaldson joins Dunfermline on loan

Ross County have loaned defender Coll Donaldson to cinch Championship side Dunfermline until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Dundee United and Inverness centre-back has managed only four appearances this term after picking up an injury in August and being unable to force his way back into Malky Mackay’s side.

The move to Dunfermline reunites him with John Hughes, his former manager at Caley Thistle.

A statement on County’s website said: “We hope this loan spell will allow Coll to gain the important game time he requires in the second half of the season with a team that will be looking to push up their division.

“We wish Coll and Dunfermline all the very best for the remainder of the campaign in the Scottish Championship and look forward to watching their progress.”

Donaldson is the second defender to leave County this month after Arsenal activated the recall clause in Harry Clarke’s loan.

The 20-year-old, who effectively replaced Donaldson in the County team following his injury in August, is expected to return to Scotland to join Hibernian.