Ross County manager Malky Mackay likes how hard working Livingston are

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has expressed his admiration for the work-rate Livingston manager David Martindale exacts from his players.

County have lost twice and drawn once against Livingston this season, their most recent defeat coming last month in the Scottish Cup.

Both sides have had positive starts to 2022 and put themselves in the running for top-six places ahead of their meeting in Dingwall on Wednesday.

Mackay said: “I’m expecting nothing other than what we have faced in the last three games – a team that work ever so hard.

“Davie Martindale has got his team working well and I know it’s going to be a tough game.

“They are playing well and they are a team we know well. We have come up against them recently in the cup down there.

“Our team was slightly different in terms of the injuries we had that week but I know exactly what I’m getting from Davie’s team and it will be nothing other than tough.

“They play good football and they work hard for him and they are a team in this league that are dangerous.

“We know exactly what’s in front of us and we are really looking forward to Wednesday for them coming back to the grass up here.”