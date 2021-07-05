Ross County sign Alexander Robertson on loan from Manchester City

Ross County have signed England youth international Alexander Robertson on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old midfielder is the son of former Dundee and St Johnstone midfielder Mark Robertson.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have signed Alexander, someone I have been tracking personally for nearly four years.

“He has scored goals for every team he has played with, and the variety of goals he scores, off both feet as well as set plays, has really caught the eye.

“Alexander also brings an energy, hard work and tenacity to our midfield group, as well as a youthful vibrancy and an elite mentality.

“There were a number of clubs interested in Alexander as he is a really promising young talent and I am happy that we will be able to play our part in this stage of his development and will be really eager to impress our supporters and we are really excited to be working with him.

“We would like to thank Manchester City for allowing us to be part of Alexander’s development, we look forward to showcasing his talents in the Scottish Premiership.”

Robertson made his senior professional debut for Manchester City against Tranmere in the 2019-20 EFL Trophy and has also played international football for Australia at Under-15 level.

However, most recently he has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels, although he could also represent Peru (through his mother) as well as Scotland (through his grandparents).