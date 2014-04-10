Rossi and Gomez fitness boosts for Fiorentina

The strikers have each been plagued with injuries this season, and their respective absences have hindered Fiorentina's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Italy international Rossi has been unavailable since January when he suffered ligament damage in his right knee in a Serie A clash with Livorno.

Gomez missed five months earlier in the season with a serious ligament injury, also in his right knee, and his return in March proved brief as the Germany forward suffered a sprain to his left knee in a 1-0 win at Napoli.

Fiorentina are now hopeful of having both men available for the club's Coppa Italia final with Napoli on May 2, although it remains to be seen whether either will be able to gain selection for the FIFA World Cup.

"It is now three months since Rossi had his injury on 5th January," team doctor Paolo Manetti told the club's official website. "The road to getting him back fit again is coming to an end.

"The player has been working on the pitch for two weeks now. Since then has has been working with the group but avoiding heavy tackles.

"We will monitor how his knee is doing. The target is to get him to a competitive level for the Coppa Italia final.

"As for Mario Gomez, he will return to the group next week while we continue to monitor him.

"For him too, the target is to have him at 100 per cent for the cup final."