Rossi braced for Fiorentina stay as agent awaits offers

Giuseppe Rossi is hopeful of receiving an offer from the right club but would also be content to stay at Fiorentina, according to his agent Andrea Pastorello.

The Italy international's time in Florence has been blighted by injury, making just 39 appearances for the club since signing in January 2013.

Rossi has struggled for playing time under coach Paulo Sousa this season and has been linked with a number of clubs - both in Italy and abroad - as he hopes to improve his chances of representing Italy at Euro 2016.

Pastorello is awaiting a concrete offer of a transfer but did not rule out the possibility of the 28-year-old remaining at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

"We have no meetings scheduled because there's no point in meeting to say nothing. I don't know when this situation will be resolved," he told Radio Blu.

"There's been a lot of informal interest shown by Italian teams as well as international ones before Christmas, but right now we have nothing concrete and we're in stand-by.

"It would be enough to find the right team, but the problem is finding it. Personally I never said that Giuseppe would leave.

"He'll depart only if everybody is convinced. Otherwise we'd all be happy to stay, and the player would fight for his place in the team."