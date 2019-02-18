Roy Hodgson praises Palace’s professional performance at Doncaster

Roy Hodgson was pleased with the professionalism of his Crystal Palace side as they negotiated a potentially tricky FA Cup tie with Doncaster to reach the quarter-finals.

Palace bookended the first half with goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Max Meyer as they secured a 2-0 away win in the fifth-round tie.

“It was a very tough game,” Hodgson said.

“We had prepared for a tough game. We knew Doncaster Rovers were a good football team and we had seen enough from our research to know that.

“Luckily I was able to really imprint that in the minds of our players and there was never going to be any complacency on our part.

“In fact, Doncaster were every bit as good as I thought they might be, perhaps even slightly better.

“The pitch was a bit of a factor which evened things out and Doncaster probably dealt with how firm and bumpy it was better than we did.

“I thought both teams tried to play good football.

“In the end we are delighted to come through on the right side and go into the quarter-finals.

Hodgson lauded Schlupp for his superb finish after eight minutes which gave Palace breathing space.

“It was a wonderful goal,” he said. “You don’t often see many players start off in their own half, run half the length of the field, hold off challenges and then finish the way he did.

“It was an excellent goal and the second one was very good too and came at a very good time because it did give us that cushion in the second half.”

Rovers boss Grant McCann felt his side could take plenty of confidence from their performance against Premier League opposition.

“On that showing i was pleased with my group and the boys can go home, hold their heads high and look forward to the next game in the league at Scunthorpe,” he said.

“We played the way we’ve always played this season.

“I said in the week when we get opportunities we need to take them. It just didn’t fall for us.

“I thought there was some really good individual performances. I felt as if the way we passed the ball was really crisp, our movement was good but we just needed to take one of the chances.”

McCann felt Palace’s second goal in first-half stoppage time was a major blow to his side’s hopes but praised their response in the second half.

“The goal just before half time took a bit of wind out of the boys’ sails,” he said.

“We tried to galvanise them a bit at half-time and I thought we were better in the second half.

“We moved the ball better, we shot more, we crossed more and we took a bit more authority in those situations.”