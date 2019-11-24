Roy Keane says Manchester City “responded like champions” after falling behind to Chelsea

Roy Keane believes Manchester City “responded like champions” after coming from behind to beat Chelsea on Saturday.

The Blues dominated the opening stages of an entertaining clash at the Etihad Stadium, controlling possession and taking a deserved lead through N’Golo Kante in the 21st minute.

However, goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez turned the game around for City, who held on for a 2-1 win to remain nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

And Keane hailed City’s mentality and resilience in what was a crucial win against Frank Lampard’s side.

“Manchester City responded like champions today,” the former Manchester United midfielder, who won seven Premier League titles at Old Trafford, told Sky Sports.

“They weren't quite at their best but they punished Chelsea for their mistakes and they deserved to win. We saw the quality they have, even with their problems.

“Ultimately it is what you do with the possession, and I think Chelsea did not quite do enough. Frank will be pleased; they did not park the bus and they had a go, but they were punished and that is what the really good teams do.

"Pep would have wanted a reaction from the game a couple of weeks ago. They have got quality and vast experience and a brilliant coach.

“I still think he is hurt by that game, there was always going to be a reaction and when they got the equaliser there was no doubt for me they were going to go on and win.”

City will qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League if they avoid defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

And Guardiola’s side will seek to close the gap with Liverpool when they travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle in the early kick-off next Saturday.

