Roy not keen on Ireland allocation

Roy Keane has hit out at the paltry ticket allocation handed to Republic of Ireland supporters for Sunday's last-16 contest against Euro 2016 hosts France.

The Boys in Green were plentiful in numbers and in fine voice during the crucial 1-0 win over Italy in Lille on Wednesday that secured their place in the knockout stages.

However, the Irish fans – who have drawn praise for their typically vocal support during the tournament – are set to be heavily outnumbered for Sunday's clash against Les Bleus after they were given fewer than 5,000 tickets for the encounter at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, which holds over 59,000.

That decision has not gone down well with Ireland assistant manager Keane, who was expecting a fairer distribution for the Irish faithful.

"It seems unfair for the supporters. It does seem a bit lopsided," the former Manchester United captain said.

"You'd expect the home nation to have got a few extra, but that's a lot more. It's unfair, particularly the way our fans have travelled and what they've brought to the tournament.

"I was thinking we'd have maybe 15,000 or 20,000 in the stadium. We can't change it.

"There is disappointment that there's not more Irish fans getting to the game to get behind the team. That's a genuine feeling among the whole group but then we have to be professional and get on with the game.

"The last three matches have been away games for both teams. Obviously France are at home, but I was pretty sure it would be [a] 60-40 [split] or something."