Royal AM insist they won't show up for PSL playoffs
By Dean Workman
Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize says her side will not be showing up for their playoff encounter with Chippa United on Tuesday as they still do not accept the outcome of their court case, adding she refuses to be bullied as she explained her stance in a short video.
Over this past weekend, Royal AM's application for leave to appeal was dismissed and the PSL playoffs kicked off with a game between Chippa United and Richards Bay.
The second fixture of the playoff is scheduled for Tuesday with Royal AM hosting Chippa at the Chatsworth Stadium.
However, due to the recently concluded court case which Mkhize feels has not been given its due process, the GladAfrica Championship runners-up won’t attend the game.
"I know a lot of you are wondering about what gonna happen with the recent developments – here is where we stand," Mkhize said on Instagram.
"Myself and the entire @Royalam_fc team are law abiding citizens and we choose to be patient and wait for the proceedings of the court to unfold.
"That being said, we will NOT be participating in tomorrow’s playoffs as that would be going against Judge Nyathi’s ruling!"
Watch Mkhize’s explanation for the decision:
'I REFUSE TO BE BULLIED'Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize says she's a law abiding citizen and that's why her team won't show up for their #PlayOffs clash against Chippa United tomorrow.She explains in this video...#FARPost pic.twitter.com/cE2Y6bk5IcJune 21, 2021
