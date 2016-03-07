Rudiger to miss Roma's trip to Madrid
Antonio Rudiger is set for a two-week stint on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury in the Serie A last week.
Roma will be without Antonio Rudiger for Tuesday's Champions League last 16 return leg at Real Madrid after the defender suffered a thigh injury.
Rudiger is set for a two-week stint on the sidelines after scans revealed a minor strain to his right thigh, ruling him out of the trip to Madrid, with Roma trailing 2-0.
The 23-year-old Germany international was hurt in Roma's 4-1 rout of Fiorentina in the Serie A on Friday.
Rudiger - on a season-long loan from German side Stuttgart - has made more than 25 appearances for Roma in all competitions this season, including the 2-0 loss at home to Madrid on February 17.
Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi will also miss the clash in the Spanish capital.
