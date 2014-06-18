Rueda set to stick with same Ecuador team

The South Americans suffered a morale-sapping late 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on Sunday after initially going ahead through Enner Valencia's 22nd-minute header.



Just two minutes after coming off the bench at half-time, Admir Mehmedi pulled the Swiss level and, towards the end of a lively second half, Ottmar Hitzfeld's men grabbed a winner in the third minute of stoppage time through Haris Seferovic.

Despite failing to hold onto their lead, or a point, Rueda was content with the performance and will not be making and rash decisions.



"We did a good job and analysis of the 90 minutes cannot be changed by the last second of the game," the 57-year-old said. "You can have a defeat with a poor performance or a loss which we had, in which we showed emotion.



"That emotion betrayed us and produced the disorder which led to the final goal. There will be no changes for the game against Honduras.



"To beat Honduras we will need good tactical application and to use the ball well. We have to have the ball at our feet to attack, otherwise you cannot threaten their goal."



Goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez acknowledged that the Ecuador team felt "a little blue" after the defeat, but he believes post-match talks helped to raise spirits again.



"We're a little blue," he said. "But with the talks and what we've talked about, we are lifting our spirits.



"After the game we spoke to try to identify the good things and correct the bad things we did. Each player evaluated his performance."