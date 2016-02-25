Rugani extends Juve deal
Highly-rated Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has signed an extended deal that will keep him at the club until 2020.
Juventus have confirmed that Daniele Rugani has signed a new deal with Serie A leaders until 2020.
After being co-owned by Empoli and Juve, the defender's rights were bought out by the reigning champions early last year, although he spent the remainder of 2014-15 on loan back at Empoli.
Rugani went on to play every minute of last season's Serie A campaign, without getting booked, and his initial deal was set to expire in June 2019.
Although he has made just two league starts for Juve in 2015-16, the club's high opinion of the 21-year-old prompted them to extend his deal by a further year.
