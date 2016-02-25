Rugani extends Juve deal

Juventus have confirmed that Daniele Rugani has signed a new deal with Serie A leaders until 2020.

After being co-owned by Empoli and Juve, the defender's rights were bought out by the reigning champions early last year, although he spent the remainder of 2014-15 on loan back at Empoli.

Rugani went on to play every minute of last season's Serie A campaign, without getting booked, and his initial deal was set to expire in June 2019.

Although he has made just two league starts for Juve in 2015-16, the club's high opinion of the 21-year-old prompted them to extend his deal by a further year.