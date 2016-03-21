Rugani replaces Barzagli in Italy squad

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has been called up to Antonio Conte's Italy squad to face Spain and Germany in place of Andrea Barzagli.

Rugani moves from Italy's Under-21 squad after his club team-mate Barzagli was ruled out with a muscular injury in his left leg, the defender returning to Turin for further treatment.

That paves the way for Rugani to win his first international cap, with the 21-year-old defender having impressed on his fleeting appearances for Juve this season – including starts in their last two Serie A matches.

Italy begin their Euro 2016 preparations in Udine against Spain on Thursday, before travelling to Munich to face world champions Germany five days later.