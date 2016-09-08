Rumoured Spurs target Meyer settled at Schalke

Max Meyer has reaffirmed his commitment to Schalke after being heavily linked with Tottenham late in the transfer window.

Spurs were rumoured to be chasing the signature of the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, but a switch failed to materialise, Mauricio Pochettino's men instead bringing Moussa Sissoko from Newcastle United to White Hart Lane on deadline day.

Meyer, who progressed from Schalke's youth set-up to the first team and has been capped three times by Germany, is content - for now at least - to continue demonstrating his quality at Veltins-Arena.

"I've got two years left on my contract here," he was quoted as saying by Sport1.

"And if you are referring to what happened during those final two transfer days - I will not leave the club through the back door," Meyer added of the Spurs rumours.

"I've said that I won't leave this summer, and that stands. I know that we have a lot of potential here, we've added good players, and a good coach. We can achieve a lot and play a good role in the Bundesliga."

Schalke opened the Bundesliga season with a 1-0 loss away to Eintracht Frankfurt prior to the international break.

And there is no easy return to domestic action on Friday, when champions Bayern Munich will be the visitors to Gelsenkirchen.

"I think everyone's looking forward to playing Bayern, and it might even be an advantage to play them already on the second matchday," Meyer said.

"We want to give it our all in front of our own fans and beat them or get a point.

"Sure, Bayern are clearly the favourites. They are the best team in Germany, and maybe even in the world."