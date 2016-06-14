Russia handed suspended disqualification from Euro 2016

The Russian Football Union has been handed a suspended disqualification from Euro 2016 and fined €150,000 following the violence that marred the game with England in Marseille on Saturday, UEFA has announced.

Hundreds of Russian fans charged through a flimsy security cordon at the Stade Velodrome following the final whistle in the 1-1 draw to attack England fans.

The incident came at the end of a day of clashes between the two sets of supporters, as well as police and local gangs, in the Old Port area of the city.

UEFA's Executive Committee on Sunday warned both England and Russia could be thrown out the tournament if there was a repeat but Tuesday's statement - from the organisation's independent disciplinary arm - made it clear European football's governing body can only act on trouble that occurs inside the ground.

The statement read: "The independent UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) met today in Paris to deal with the disciplinary proceedings opened against the Russian Football Union (RFU) following the incidents which occurred inside the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, at the UEFA EURO 2016 match against England on 11 June (1-1).

"Charges relating to crowd disturbances, use of fireworks and racist behaviour had been brought against the RFU, and the CEDB decided to impose the following sanctions:

• A fine of €150,000.

• A suspended disqualification of the Russian national team from UEFA EURO 2016 for the crowd disturbances. In accordance with Article 20 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, this disqualification is suspended until the end of the tournament. Such suspension will be lifted if incidents of a similar nature [crowd disturbances] happen inside the stadium at any of the remaining matches of the Russian team during the tournament.

"The decisions of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is open to appeal.

"This decision only relates to the incidents which occurred inside the stadium and are therefore under the jurisdiction of the UEFA Disciplinary Bodies."

Marseille's chief prosecutor Brice Robin on Monday confirmed not a single Russian had been arrested for the violence that occurred outside the stadium but that two had been taken into custody for pitch encroachment.

Despite admitting around 150 "ultra-violent and ultra-rapid" Russian hooligans were involved in the trouble prior to and following the game in Marseille, Robin admitted the majority detained were British with six later jailed.

Russia's next game is on Wednesday in Lille against Slovakia. England take on Wales in nearby Lens the following day.