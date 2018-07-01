Russia make World Cup history with fourth substitute

Russia midfielder Aleksandr Erokhin made World Cup history when he became the first player to enter the field as the fourth substitute in extra-time against Spain.

With the two teams tied at 1-1 and seven minutes of extra-time played, Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov opted to take advantage of FIFA's new ruling, which allows a fourth substitution to be made in the extra 30 minutes.

Erokhin, who plays his club football for Zenit, replaced Daler Kuzyaev as Russia looked for a way to turn the tide of attacks from Fernando Hierro's men.

Hierro followed suit seven minutes after Erokhin's entrance, sending on Rodrigo Moreno for Marco Asensio.