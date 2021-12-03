Ryan Jack returns as Rangers host Dundee in Premiership

Ryan Jack will return to the Rangers squad for this weekend’s cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee.

The midfielder has not featured under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst after returning from a long-term calf injury last month.

Leon Balogun will miss out again with a knock but is close to returning, while Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are also still sidelined.

Dundee are set to welcome Jordan McGhee back into the squad after he missed the last two matches following minor knee surgery.

Defender Lee Ashcroft is still absent with the hamstring injury he sustained against Motherwell last weekend.

Alex Jakubiak (shoulder) and Shaun Byrne (knee) remain out but are both progressing well in their recovery bids.