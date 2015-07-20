Ryan set for Valencia move

Australia and Club Brugge goalkeeper Mat Ryan will move to La Liga outfit Valencia, pending a medical.

Ryan, 23, has starred since his move to Europe in 2013, twice named the Belgian Pro League Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 21-time Socceroo, who has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, was also the 2015 Asian Cup goalkeeper of the tournament.

Ryan said he turned down a move away from Brugge last season, but it was time to move on.

"If I pass my medical tests, I will indeed leave Club Brugge. It's been a joy to be in this warm and amical club," he told the club's website.

"They have done everything they could to keep me another year which made it even harder for me to make this choice. I've had a wonderful time at the club but now it's time to take this next step.

"Last season I already declined a nice offer, but this time I couldn't. I'm very grateful that club gave me this chance in Europe.

"For a young lad there's no better club to develop. I have faith that The Blues will add more silverware soon and I'm their number one fan from now on. And last but not least: a big thank you for the best fans of Belgium."

Valencia, who finished fourth in La Liga last season, are reportedly paying £5million for the Australian.

Ryan is set to get his chance as first choice to start 2015-16 at least, with Diego Alves recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Club Brugge general manager Vincent Mannaert backed Ryan to shine in Spain, but said he would have loved to keep the shot-stopper for another season.

"We hate to see Mat go, but we realise that this is a logical step in his career. We've tried to keep him at Club for at least one year but he had made his mind up," he said.

"We're nevertheless very grateful for what he's done the past two seasons. He's a top player and just like Carlos Bacca he will deliver in the Primera Division.

"This goodbye doesn't change our ambitions for our next season. We're already in contact with the possible replacer of Maty."