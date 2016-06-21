Rybus swaps Russia for Lyon

Poland international Maciej Rybus has penned a three-year deal with Ligue 1 runners-up Lyon.

Rybus featured at left-back and on either wing for Terek Grozny last season, scoring nine Russian Premier League goals in 28 games.

The 26-year-old played in eight of Poland's 10 Euro 2016 qualifiers but missed out on a place in the final squad due to a broken shoulder.

Lyon will return to the Champions League next season after finishing second to Paris Saint-Germain in 2015-16 and Rybus is relishing the challenge ahead.

He told the club's official website: "I came here because it's a great team with a great history. It is an honour to sign for OL.

"I am very happy to be here and to play with good players. I want to show my game to earn my place in the team and play as much as possible.

"My qualities are speed, endurance and good technique to play with my left foot."