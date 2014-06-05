Sabella: Argentina must maintain rhythm

Sabella's misfiring side managed to get past Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 on Wednesday thanks to goals from Rodrigo Palacio, Javier Mascherano and Maxi Rodriguez.

Ahead of matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nigeria and Iran in Group F, Sabella said getting his team working together was the biggest task ahead of the World Cup.

"We have got to maintain our rhythm between these two games," Sabella said of his team, who face Slovenia on Saturday.

"These are great players but at times they only play together once a month, once every two months, every six months.

"Therefore there are always issues we have to deal with, keeping our playing dynamic, the understanding of one another, and bettering ourselves each and every time."

Sabella said the biggest positive coming out of the win on Wednesday was much-needed playing time for his team.

"These are situations that occur in football. If you look at the positive, this game helps us because it helped the squad gain a better understanding of one another, get a rhythm going," he said.