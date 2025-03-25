How to watch Argentina vs Brazil: Live streams for blockbuster World Cup qualifier

Watch Argentina vs Brazil for a clash between the two giants of South American and indeed world football today, with all the broadcast information covered right here, including live streams wherever you are in the world.

A match-up between these two countries is always one to be savoured, with the record five-time World Cup winners Brazil travelling to their neighbours, the three time winners and current champions, Argentina.

Today they're playing for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this coming as part of the Conmebol qualification process for next summer's tournament. Argentina currently top the table with room to breathe – they have effectively qualified already with five games to spare but victory against Brazil would make it a mathematical certainty.

Brazil, meanwhile, are off the pace of their old rivals, currently occupying the third spot in the 10-team table, behind Ecuador. With 21 points on the board, eight ahead of seventh-placed Bolivia, it's likewise hard to see them failing to earn one of the top six automatic qualification spots, but they don't have quite as much comfort.

In any case, momentum is a precious resource just over 12 months out from a World Cup, and there's the small matter of pride to play for in a fixture that always carries a huge sense of occasion.

Lionel Messi misses the game through injury but it should still be a cracking contest and there are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Brazil live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Argentina vs Brazil for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Argentina vs Brazil for free in a number of countries, including the two participating countries, plus Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Argentina vs Brazil online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In Brazil, the game will air for free on TV Globo, while in Argentina the game is streaming on TyC Sports Play.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Argentina vs Brazil from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch Argentina vs Brazil in the UK

In the UK, fans can watch Argentina vs Brazil on Premier Sports.

Subscriptions to the streaming services, which is also the La Liga rights-holder in the UK, cost £15.99 a month.

Kick-off is at midnight at the turn of Tuesday March 25 into Wednesday March 26.

How to watch Argentina vs Brazil in the US

Fans in the US can watch Argentina vs Brazil on FuboTV.

For Spanish-language coverage, the game is also on Universo and Telemundo.