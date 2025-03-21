How to watch Uruguay vs Argentina: Live streams for top-of-the-table clash in World Cup qualifying

Watch Uruguay vs Argentina today as the top two sides in the Conmebol qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup go head-to-head, with all the details here on live streams and broadcast options wherever you are in the world.

Uruguay and Argentina are two of the most storied teams in the history of the World Cup, with Uruguay winning the first one back in 1930 and Argentina the current holders after they lifted their third trophy in Qatar in 2022. Both look set to be present and correct in North America next summer for the 2026 World Cup, occupying the top two places in the South American qualifying league.

It's Argentina who are top, and safely so, with a five-point lead over Uruguay, who are managed by an Argentinean, the former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. Even if both sides look set to qualify, no one will be treading lightly as all teams look to build momentum ahead of the biggest tournament in the world next year.

Argentina will be without the injured Lionel Messi for this one, with Atlético Madrid's Julian Alvarez set to lead the line, while Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will do the same for Uruguay.

There are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Uruguay vs Argentina live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Uruguay vs Argentina in the UK

There is no broadcaster in the UK for Uruguay vs Argentina.

How to watch Uruguay vs Argentina in the US

Fans in the US can watch Uruguay vs Argentina on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month. Kick-off is at 7pm ET.

Watch Uruguay vs Argentina for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Uruguay vs Argentina for free in a number of countries, including the participating nations, plus Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Uruguay vs Argentina online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In Uruguay, you can watch the game through the streaming service of the Uruguayan Football Federation, AUF TV, while in Argentina the game is streaming on TyC Sports Play.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Uruguay vs Argentina from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Uruguay vs Argentina. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

