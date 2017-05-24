Sacachispas dress up as superheroes before Copa Argentina game – then pull off giant-killing

The Justice League were out in full force as fourth-tier Sacachispas prepared to face Primera Division club Arsenal de Sarandi.

Spiderman, Batman, Superman and Darth Vader were just a few of the masked vigilantes present as the minnows lined up for their cup clash at the neutral Estadio Ciudad de Caseros. For Sacachispas to get the necessary victory, they were going to need to put in a heroic performance.

And they did just that. Julio Cesar Serrano equalised for the Primera C club in the 77th minute after Franco Fragapane had put Sarandi 1-0 up earlier in the half. The feisty contest went to penalties, which Sacachispas won 8-7.

It was a remarkable result, and one that will surely be followed up with an even weirder opening to their last-32 tie. After all, Sachachispas have history this season for shaking up the customary line-up photo...

