Diego Maradona mocked in South Korea U20 player's celebration

Maradona appeared to overly celebrate when he drew Argentina's name out of the hat for the FIFA U20 World Cup, and would therefore be in Group A with South Korea.

See seven seconds into this mocking video

Well, revenge is a dish best served cold, and Barcelona B forward Paik was there to offer it.

The 20-year-old converted a penalty against Argentina on Tuesday to put South Korea 2-1 up in the first half, and celebrated by going straight over to the camera pretending to hold the piece of paper that Maradona seemed overjoyed to be shaking.

The goal proved a killer blow: hosts South Korea held on to win the match 2-1 and eliminate the South American giants from the tournament after just two matches (they lost 3-0 to England in their group opener).

Cheers, Diego.

