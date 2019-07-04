Sadio Mane warns Senegal of Uganda threat ahead of Africa Cup of Nations clash
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has warned Senegal not to underestimate Uganda as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Lions of Teranga are expected to be one of the contenders as the tournament moves into the knockout stages after beating Kenya 3-0 in their final Group C match, with Mane scoring twice.
The 2019 Champions League winner, though, maintains Uganda’s performances so far have shown the Cranes will offer a stern test.
“We saw the kind of football they played against Egypt and they are a very good side. We must be at our best against Uganda,” Mane told reporters ahead of Friday’s last-16 clash at the Cairo International Stadium.
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse maintains his squad will show the required mindset.
“Uganda are a strong team, they defend and attack well,” he said at a press conference reported by the Africa Cup of Nations social media channels.
“We are ready – our motivation is simply to win.”
Uganda’s preparations were disrupted following a boycott of training by the squad because of a dispute over pay.
With the matter now resolved by Uganda’s governing body FUFA, head coach Sebastien Desabre believes his players can rise to the challenge.
“We know Senegal are a good team with a good manager, so we need to be focused,” he said at a press conference.
