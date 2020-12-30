Safa don't expect issues for Chiefs and Pirates in continental clashes

The South African Football Association has said that they are not anticipating any issues ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ trips to Angola for their Caf competition clashes despite South Africans currently banned from travelling to the country due to the second wave of coronavirus hitting the country.

The two Soweto giants are both scheduled to play CAF return leg fixtures next week – Amakhosi having to travel to Primeiro de Agosto for their Champions League group stage play-off clash, while the Buccaneers are hosting Sagrada Esperanca on January 6.

However, last week the Angolan government announce that there would be travel restrictions in the country as they look to contain the new strain of the virus.

However speaking to SoccerLaduma on Tuesday, Tebogo Motlanthe, the SAFA acting CEO said that they are currently in negotiations and are not expecting any hiccups.

“We are talking to Angola about those interclub fixtures and the football authorities have to consult with the government and get back to us.

“There may very well be exceptions because of the interclub competitions and we don’t expect there to be an issue for the Chiefs and Pirates games to go ahead.”

Pirates, who beat Sagrada away, return to action in the new year this weekend when they face DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by Primeiro, but they don’t play a domestic game until January 9 and this allows them ample time to get their travelling logistics in order given the Covid-19 requirements of late.