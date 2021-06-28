Safa hails Kaizer Chiefs for reaching Caf Champions League final

The South African Football Association (Safa) has praised Kaizer Chiefs after they reached the Caf Champions League final for the first time in the club's history of the competition.

Amakhosi then ensured their place in the final round after they played out to a goalless draw in the return leg at the FNB Stadium on Saturday to clinch a 1-0 aggregate victory over the Moroccan side.

Chiefs will now meet take on defending champions Al Ahly in the final of the Caf Champions League at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on 17 July 2021.

Safa president Dr Danny Jordan lauds Amakhosi for reaching the final but insists that South Africa will be the winners in the final either through Chiefs or Pitso Mosimane.

"This win is massive. This has been a fairy-tale by Kaizer Chiefs in this tournament," Jordaan told Safa.

"On behalf of the football family, I would like to say congratulations to Chiefs players, the coaching staff and management. This has been a team effort and this win has lifted the spirit of the entire nation.

"South Africa is in the midst of a devastating Coronavirus pandemic and the win really gave the country something to shout about. We are proud of this achievement and we hope Chiefs will repeat the Orlando Pirates journey of 1995 when few gave them (Pirates) a chance but went on to lift the Champions League title in Abidjan, Ivory Coast," added Dr Jordaan. "I sense history repeating itself here.

"It is Pitso Mosimane who will be leading Al Ahly and while we would want Chiefs to emerge victorious, Mosimane is one of our own and we have always been proud of his achievements."