Sagna doesn't regret switch to Man City
Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna would do everything exactly the same and make the switch to Etihad Stadium, despite struggling for regular game time since leaving Arsenal.
Sagna joined City on a free transfer and signed a three-year deal after his Arsenal contract expired in June but the Frenchman has only managed 16 appearances following his departure from Emirates Stadium, where he was first-choice under Arsene Wenger.
However, the 32-year-old, who has played second fiddle to Pablo Zabaleta, does not regret moving to Manchester.
"I see a lot of comments from fans saying I should have stayed at Arsenal but if I had to do it again, if I had to come back and sign for City, I would have done it again," Sagna told the Manchester Evening News.
"When I signed I just wanted to come, give the maximum, and give my best for the club thereafter, it's life, no?
"I got used to playing every game with Arsenal and here I expected good competition because we have some top quality players.
"Here the squad is very big, so I expected the situation, I expected the rotation and what"s happened, so I’m not surprised."
