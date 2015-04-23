Sagna doesn't regret switch to Man City

Sagna joined City on a free transfer and signed a three-year deal after his Arsenal contract expired in June but the Frenchman has only managed 16 appearances following his departure from Emirates Stadium, where he was first-choice under Arsene Wenger.

However, the 32-year-old, who has played second fiddle to Pablo Zabaleta, does not regret moving to Manchester.

"I see a lot of comments from fans saying I should have stayed at Arsenal but if I had to do it again, if I had to come back and sign for City, I would have done it again," Sagna told the Manchester Evening News.

"When I signed I just wanted to come, give the maximum, and give my best for the club thereafter, it's life, no?

"I got used to playing every game with Arsenal and here I expected good competition because we have some top quality players.

"Here the squad is very big, so I expected the situation, I expected the rotation and what"s happened, so I’m not surprised."