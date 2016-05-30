Sagna hopes to remain at City under Guardiola

Bacary Sagna hopes to link up with "exciting" manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next season.

The Spaniard will take charge of City from the start of the 2016-17 campaign, and French international Sagna wants to stay with the club under the new boss.

However, despite becoming a regular with predecessor Manuel Pellegrini, the former Arsenal defender has just one year remaining on his contract and acknowledges that he will have to wait for Guardiola's input on his future.

"I'd like to stay," Sagna said. "Now, how it happens, we'll see. We'll see what [Guardiola] thinks. He is a great coach, this is exciting.

"For now, my focus is on City. But, as I said, I take things as they come.

"The first step is the Euros - then we'll see what happens."

Sagna made 28 appearances in the Premier League last season, having made just nine in his first year at the Etihad Stadium.

"It took me time to adapt," the 33-year-old said, "So I worked hard. It was not easy, but there is nothing easy in England."