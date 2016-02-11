Sagna: Man City still title favourites

Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna thinks Manuel Pellegrini's men are still the favourites for the Premier League title, despite trailing Leicester City by six points with 13 games to play.

The 2013-14 champions were dealt a big blow on home soil by surprise leaders Leicester last Saturday as they triumphed 3-1 at Etihad Stadium, but Sagna is unwavering in his belief that his side will finish the season top.

"We are a top team and, to me, we are the best team in the league," the City right-back told Sky Sports.

"Right now things haven't gone the way we wanted them to go but that's football, hopefully we learn.

"We will also learn from last week [the Leicester defeat]. We can start looking ahead and start looking forward to getting back to our best.

"I want to think positive though, we are still on top and, while we are six points behind Leicester, we are not far away. If we win every single game we can make it happen.

"We've got used to playing in big games and playing under pressure so we are ready to fight for the title."

City slipped to fourth following last weekend's results, but Sagna remains upbeat and is well aware of the significance of a potential third Premier League title win for the club.

He said: "It will be massive for the club and it will give us even more trust in each other.

"We know we can do it, we know we have the quality to do it. I am not worried to be honest, I know we are going to get ready and we're going to make it happen."

City host second-placed Tottenham on Sunday in a huge weekend of Premier League action that will see Arsenal, who are third, take on leaders Leicester.