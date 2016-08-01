Sagna still hurting from Euro 2016 final loss

France international Bacary Sagna has revealed he is still "very upset" about losing the Euro 2016 final 1-0 to Portugal.

Eder's extra-time goal handed the title to Portugal after the hosts struggled to break Cristiano Ronaldo's side down at the Stade de France.

Sagna, who is still on holiday after the European Championship, said he still thinks about the final regularly.

"I'm very upset," Sagna was quoted by the Sun as telling reporters in Romania.

"I'm thinking about it every day. But that's football. You have to accept losing. I cried after the final because it was a big chance for me to win the competition with my country."

Portugal won despite their captain and talisman Ronaldo limping off in the first half and Sagna said he "felt bad" for the Real Madrid star, who inspired his colleagues from the touchline.

"I felt bad for him, because when such a big player gets injured, it's never good," Sagna said.

"I think the Portuguese players were thinking about him and wanted to give their maximum for him."

Sagna will have a new club manager this season, with Pep Guardiola taking over from Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium, and the 33-year-old is looking forward to working with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

"He is very famous all over the world," said Sagna. "He is a very respected manager and I'm looking forward to work with him because to me he is one of the best at the moment and I'll try to give my best to learn from him.

"We will try to grow as a team, step by step and we'll try to end up champions at the end of the season."