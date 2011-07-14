Sagna welcomes Jenkinson arrival

Jenkinson, 19, joined the Gunners from Charlton Athletic earlier this summer and made his Arsenal bow in the North London side's 4-0 win over a Malaysia XI on Wednesday.

The Harlow-born defender was one of a handful of youngster to play in the match, along with Ryo Miyaichi and Emmanuel Frimpong, and Sagna was quick to praise their efforts.

"They were excellent, I thought they played their own games, they weren't scared to play," Sagna told Arsenal's official website.

"They were full of confidence and that's good for the team. I hope they will push us because we need this kind of player."

Jenkinson will compete with Sagna for the right-back spot in Arsene Wenger's first XI, but the Frenchman has welcomed the competition, and is looking to make the youngster feel welcome at the Emirates Stadium.

"I don't have anything to teach Carl, I just need to give him as much confidence as I can.

"We are all going the same way, we are all looking forward, and [Jenkinson being at Arsenal] is good for me because he will be an opponent [for the right back position] but a friend as well.

"I hope he will do well this season and I wish him all the best."