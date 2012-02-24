Saha expresses concern over Redknapp future

The former Everton hit-man has looked rejuvenated since his deadline day move from Merseyside to North London, scoring twice on his full home debut against Newcastle United.

And the Clairefontaine academy graduate has spoken of his fears that Redknapp may walk away from the title challengers to take charge of the national side ahead of Euro 2012.

"I have great reservations about the possible departure of Redknapp," Saha said, as reported by The Times.

"He is a great coach and would bring something to the England team, but the championship is quite open and it would be damaging to see him go now."

The Frenchman also told of his happiness at being recalled to international football, having made just one appearance for his country since 2006.

The 33-year-old has an opportune chance to stake his claim for selection at this summer's European Championships, with Karim Benzema and Loic Remy missing through injury.

"I am delighted to be called into the national team," said Saha. "I am delighted to be injury-free for a while, fingers crossed."

French coach Laurent Blanc has revealed his admiration for the 19-cap forward, claiming, if not for his injuries, Saha would have added to his haul.

"I love Saha, he is a fantastic player and deserves to be called," said Blanc. "He has missed a great career with Les Blues because of injuries. I am happy he is injury-free."

By James Dickenson