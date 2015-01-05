Saint-Etienne's Perrin confirms Arsenal contact

The 29-year-old has spent his entire professional career at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard and has again been a mainstay for a side that sits fourth in Ligue 1, just five points behind leaders Marseille.

Centre-back Perrin's performances saw him to receive a call-up to the France squad in November, although he did not feature in either of the friendly matches with Albania and Sweden.

Premier League Arsenal have been linked with a move for Perrin, speculation that led the Saint-Etienne fans to display banners pleading with him to remain at the 10-time French champions before Sunday's Coupe de France clash with Nancy.

But Perrin has revealed that the London club have contacted him personally, although there have been no discussions with Saint-Etienne.

"I have been contacted personally," Perrin said.

"Arsenal is interested but for now there is still no contact with Saint-Etienne."