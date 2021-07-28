Saints snap up teenage defender Dynel Simeu from Chelsea

Southampton have signed Chelsea defender Dynel Simeu.

The 19-year-old, who is an England Under-19 international, has penned a three-year deal at St Mary’s and will initially play with the club’s B Team.

Simeu said: “I feel glad, finally, that the move was made possible. I’m just excited to get started.

“It’s nice to be back home, I’ve had a really friendly welcome. I feel comfortable that I’m home with my family, so I’m excited.

“I hope to hit the ground running, get fit and comfortable with the boys and then hopefully push towards the first team.”

Simeu joined Chelsea as a 13-year-old and was a substitute in the 2020-21 Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich.