Sakho: I was like a caged lion on the sidelines

Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho has compared himself to a "caged lion" while missing out on first-team action.

The France international fell out of favour with former Anfield coach Brendan Rodgers after departing the stadium early ahead of the Merseyside derby with Everton in September 2014.

Having continued struggling to establish himself in the starting line-up until making his first appearance of the new season against Bordeaux in September, the former Paris Saint-Germain man likened the experience to being locked away like an animal.

"Let's say that during the short period when I was not playing, I was like a little caged lion who was not fed for a while," Sakho said in an interview with L'Equipe.

"[Like a caged lion] when you open the door: he charges."

Sakho also revealed the details of a congratulatory message received from former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard after wearing the armband in the Europa League meeting with Bordeaux.

"He texted me to congratulate me. He said: 'Continue to fight like that, I'm proud of you.'," Sakho added.

"It's always nice to receive such a message from a great player."