Sakho: I'm staying at Liverpool
Mamadou Sakho is happy at Liverpool and the defender insisted he would stay at the club.
France international Mamadou Sakho denied suggestions he was considering leaving Liverpool in the off-season.
Sakho, 25, joined Brendan Rodgers' team from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 in a £15million deal, but is yet to impress regularly.
Despite that, Sakho - who is with the national team preparing for a friendly against Albania on Saturday - said he was keen to prove himself in the Premier League.
"Not at all, I feel good at Liverpool, I play," he said when asked if he was considering leaving Liverpool.
"Yes, I had many physical problems this season, but I'm fit, I have my spot, and I produced good performances despite everything.
"I like Liverpool, next season I'll still be a Red, because I still have to prove many things over there.
"I like the club, it's a young and skilled team. I hope to achieve great things with this club."
