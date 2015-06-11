Sakho: I'm staying at Liverpool

France international Mamadou Sakho denied suggestions he was considering leaving Liverpool in the off-season.

Sakho, 25, joined Brendan Rodgers' team from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 in a £15million deal, but is yet to impress regularly.

Despite that, Sakho - who is with the national team preparing for a friendly against Albania on Saturday - said he was keen to prove himself in the Premier League.

"Not at all, I feel good at Liverpool, I play," he said when asked if he was considering leaving Liverpool.

"Yes, I had many physical problems this season, but I'm fit, I have my spot, and I produced good performances despite everything.

"I like Liverpool, next season I'll still be a Red, because I still have to prove many things over there.

"I like the club, it's a young and skilled team. I hope to achieve great things with this club."