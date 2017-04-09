Sakho open to Liverpool return after Palace loan

Mamadou Sakho has made it clear he would happily return to Liverpool when his loan spell with Crystal Palace comes to an end.

The Frenchman left Anfield in the January transfer window after falling out of favour with Jurgen Klopp and has since impressed at Palace.

The south-London side are believed to be keen to make the defender's stay permanent, but Sakho thinks his long-term future could still be at Liverpool.

"I still have a contract for three more years. If I were to wear the Liverpool jersey again, I would be happy to do so," Sakho told Telefoot.

"I was late for training, something that happens everywhere. I paid a fine and I do not know what else I can do.

"It is up to the boss. He makes the decisions and I can only accept that.

"And we will see what happens if my future is elsewhere."