Sakho outburst has been dealt with – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has spoken to Mamadou Sakho about the social media outburst in which the player accused the club of telling lies about his fitness.

The defender used Snapchat to publish a message in which he suggested that Liverpool were refusing to play him and using concerns over his fitness as an excuse: "I accept my situation but I can't accept the lie".

Sakho has not played a competitive match for Liverpool this season, and his future has been the subject of speculation since he was sent home from the club's pre-season tour of the United States for a breach of discipline.

Klopp, however, has indicated that the France international could work his way back into the team.

When asked whether hard work and keeping quiet could save Sakho's Anfield career, Klopp said: "Those two things are not a rule for Mamadou Sakho. It is a rule for every player: work hard and do your best.

"The rest of this I spoke to the team about and I spoke to Mama and we spoke together and that's it.

"From my side everything is done and now we can carry on. There is nothing else to say."