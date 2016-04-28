Sakho provisionally suspended by UEFA

Mamadou Sakho has been provisionally suspended for 30 days by UEFA after failing a drugs test following Liverpool's Europa League clash with Manchester United last month.

Liverpool announced on Saturday that UEFA were investigating a possible anti-doping violation by the France defender, with European football's governing body later confirming the failed test, which was taken after the last-16 second-leg game with United on March 17.

Sakho did not request a B sample ahead of Tuesday's deadline and has taken up an option to be provisionally banned in order to have any further suspension backdated and subsequently return to action sooner, as reported by Omnisport on Wednesday.

And UEFA confirmed the sanction on Thursday, saying in a statement: "Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated against Liverpool FC player Mamadou Sakho, following the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second-leg match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC (1-1), played on 17 March.

"The proceedings relate to a violation of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, after the player failed a doping test at the above-mentioned match.

"The player did not request the analysis of the B sample. UEFA has now suspended the player provisionally for 30 days until a final decision is taken by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

"The date of the disciplinary hearing will be announced at a later stage."