Sakho targeting Europe return with Liverpool

Sakho arrived at Anfield from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in August and has made eight appearances in the Premier League as Brendan Rodgers' side have climbed into second in the Premier League.

After missing four matches following Liverpool's defeat at Arsenal in November, Sakho returned to the starting line-up for their 4-1 victory over West Ham last week, netting his first goal for the club in the process.

The France international is enjoying life in England and is hopeful they can secure a return to European football.

"They are all experienced players and so I can only learn from working alongside them," he told the club's official website. "As a youngster I can benefit from their experience.

"There is competition, but the most important thing is that all the players make themselves ready and available for the group, help the team to grow and help Liverpool get back onto the European stage.

"That said, of course I'm working really hard to earn my place in the side, like every player. It's been going well up to now."