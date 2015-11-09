Salah injury blow for Roma

Roma have received some disappointing news on the injury front in the wake of their 2-0 Serie A win over rivals Lazio as they will be without Mohamed Salah for up to six weeks due to an ankle problem.

The Egypt international featured from the start in Sunday's encounter at the Stadio Olimpico, but was taken off on a stretcher just before the hour mark following a challenge from Lazio's Senad Lulic.

Salah underwent further tests on Monday and Roma announced the 23-year-old has sustained ligament damage to his right ankle.

"Mohamed Salah has undergone medical tests this morning after being forced off with an ankle injury in the 58th minute of last night’s derby win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico following a challenge from Senad Lulic," a statement on the club's website reads.

"The tests revealed that Salah has sustained Grade II ligament damage to his right ankle.

"It is expected that the Giallorossi No. 11 who has made 11 league appearances for Roma so far this season and is the club’s third-highest scorer with six goals in all competitions, will be out for between four and six weeks."

Salah will miss Roma's remaining two Champions League games against Barcelona on November 24 and versus BATE on December 9.