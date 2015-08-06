Salah joins Roma on loan

Mohamed Salah has completed his protracted departure from Chelsea, joining Roma on a season-long loan.

Salah had been expected to return to Serie A after shining for Fiorentina in the second half of last season – scoring nine goals in 26 appearances.

The Artemio Franchi club had expected Salah back for the coming season, having made the Egypt international an "insane offer" according to one director, after reportedly paying a fee that should have activated his loan into the coming season.

With Salah refusing to show up to Fiorentina training, Inter had been favourites to move for his signature, but it is Rudi Garcia's side who have muscled in, securing a temporary deal that can be made permanent at any point during the season.

Salah told Roma's official website: "I think Roma is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I'm happy to be part of it.

"Everyone here is ambitious and eager to win the title. Everyone will do his best to make the fans happy. "