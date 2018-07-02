Salah says thanks to Liverpool fans after signing new deal
After committing his future to the club, Mohamed Salah used social media to declare his gratitude to everyone at Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool's supporters they can go on to "achieve a lot of things together" after pledging his future to the club by signing a new contract.
The Egypt forward's new long-term deal - which reportedly runs for five years and does not include a release clause - comes after a stunning debut season on Merseyside.
Salah scored 44 goals in 52 appearances in 2017-18, helping Jurgen Klopp's side not only secure a second successive top-four finish in the Premier League, but also reach the Champions League final, albeit they lost out to Real Madrid in Kiev.
Taking a break after his exploits at the World Cup in Russia, the player filmed an Instagram video for the club, thanking fans for an "incredible experience" at Liverpool so far - and promising even better times ahead.
"I'm very happy to say I've signed a new contract with the club," he said in the post.
"My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also, you, the supporters.
"I know we can achieve a lot of things together and I look forward to seeing you soon."
. has a message for all you Reds... July 2, 2018
Salah's international commitments meant he was not required to report for duty on Monday when Liverpool's first-team squad returned to training.
However, new recruits Fabinho and Naby Keita met up with their new team-mates as preparations began ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.