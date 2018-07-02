Salah says thanks to Liverpool fans after signing new deal

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool's supporters they can go on to "achieve a lot of things together" after pledging his future to the club by signing a new contract.

The Egypt forward's new long-term deal - which reportedly runs for five years and does not include a release clause - comes after a stunning debut season on Merseyside.

Salah scored 44 goals in 52 appearances in 2017-18, helping Jurgen Klopp's side not only secure a second successive top-four finish in the Premier League, but also reach the Champions League final, albeit they lost out to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Taking a break after his exploits at the World Cup in Russia, the player filmed an Instagram video for the club, thanking fans for an "incredible experience" at Liverpool so far - and promising even better times ahead.

"I'm very happy to say I've signed a new contract with the club," he said in the post.

"My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also, you, the supporters.

"I know we can achieve a lot of things together and I look forward to seeing you soon."

. has a message for all you Reds... July 2, 2018

Salah's international commitments meant he was not required to report for duty on Monday when Liverpool's first-team squad returned to training.

However, new recruits Fabinho and Naby Keita met up with their new team-mates as preparations began ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.