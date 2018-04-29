Salah season 'something incredible', says Mane

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane hailed Mohamed Salah for his "incredible" season and revealed the forward often produces magic in training.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions this campaign, closing in on Ian Rush's single-season Liverpool record of 47.

Mane has been delighted to see his team-mate's performances and he is happy to help the Egypt international continue scoring.

"For me, it is something incredible," the Senegal star told reporters.

"Mo is always like this, even in training, it is normal for us. We try to help him score more goals, it is better for us."

Mane, who has scored 18 times, Salah and Roberto Firmino (27 goals) have combined superbly for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

The 26-year-old Mane feels the relationship between the trio has been crucial to their performances.

"I think the secret is that we are close friends with each other," he said. "I always love to play alongside these great players because we understand each other so well.

"We try to move for each other. It gets easier for us the more we train together and the more we know each other.

"It is great fun to have players like Mo and Roberto near me. It is always enjoyable. I am always happy to give an assist to my friend.

"You can see it on the pitch. I always look for Mo and Roberto and they always look for me. I think this makes us a better team."

Liverpool's next outing is a trip to Roma on Wednesday, holding a 5-2 aggregate lead ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg.